Trade Kesko issued a positive earnings warning

According to Kesko, the good result of the construction and building services trade improved its profitability in the first quarter.

Trading group Kesko is raising its guidance for the current year due to stronger-than-expected demand from the hardware trade.

In its positive earnings warning, Kesko estimates that its comparable operating profit for the current year will be EUR 730–840 million.

Previously, the company estimated comparable operating profit at EUR 680–800 million. Last year, Kesko’s comparable operating profit was EUR 775.5 million.

According to Kesko, demand in the construction and building services trade will continue to be stronger than previously expected, especially in the corporate customer trade, in which the company has become increasingly focused.

Kesko anticipates that in addition to strong demand, the result will be improved by a stronger-than-expected rise in prices.

In the grocery trade, Kesko also expects the development to continue at a good level. The development and earnings of Kespro’s Foodservice business, which serves restaurants in particular, is expected to be stronger than previously estimated.

According to preliminary data, the company’s comparable operating profit improved in January – March to approximately EUR 144 million from EUR 116.2 million in the previous year.

Net sales rose to around EUR 2.7 billion, up from EUR 2.5 billion a year ago.

Kesko will publish its first quarter earnings review on Friday.