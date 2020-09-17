Trade Kesko issued a positive earnings warning – sales to K-food stores increased, operating profit exceeding previous forecast

Kesko’s total sales increased by 1.8 per cent in August compared with the corresponding period last year.

On the market Kesko’s service company outlook for the rest of the year has improved and sales have developed better than expected. For these reasons and due to improved cost efficiency, the company issued a positive earnings warning for this year on Thursday.

In July, Kesko estimated comparable operating profit from continuing operations to be in the range of EUR 430–510 million, but now it raised its estimate to the range of EUR 510–570 million.

In August, Kesko’s sales increased by a total of 1.8 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

“Kesko’s sales grew comparable in all industries, despite the fact that there were one less delivery day in August than in the previous year,” says Kesko’s President and CEO. Mikko Helander in the bulletin.

Kesko’s expectations are more positive than before, partly because household consumption is more domestic than previously estimated. This applies in particular to the grocery trade and the construction and building services trade.

In August Kesko’s grocery sales to K-food stores in particular increased. It increased by 5.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Car sales also increased by a comparable 5.3 per cent.

On the other hand, Kespro’s sales to restaurants and cafés decreased by 11.7 per cent. Kesko considers the reasons for this to be restrictions on restaurant operations and tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Kesko also announced a reclassification in its operating profit guidelines. Until now, the Baltic hardware store chain Kesko Senukai has been reported as a subsidiary, henceforth it will be considered as a joint venture. The effect of this change on the operating profit guidelines is a reduction of approximately EUR 20 million.