Trade Kesko is planning to establish its own small breweries, the first of which will open in Pirkkala’s Citymarket

Strong beers may be enjoyed in the store’s on-premises, but drinks may not be purchased.

Trading group Kesko’s Citymarket stores have plans to establish their own small breweries.

Pirkkalan Citymarket said on Friday that it would set up a small brewery in connection with its store. Director of Kesko’s Citymarket chain Ari Sääksmäki According to him, there are similar plans elsewhere in Finland.

“There are plans and ideas, but they are not in the final stage. Pirkkala is a leader, and I believe that more small breweries will be seen in other stores as well, ”says Sääksmäki.

Sääksmäki says that Citymarkets intend to respond to the breakthrough in artisanal brewing beers in recent years with its own small brewery products.

“Consumer customers’ awareness of beer products has developed and with it the demand for the store’s offerings has increased.”

Although Citymarket is setting up a small brewery on its premises, which does not mean, according to Sääksmäki, that the store should sell strong beers out. Beer sales in stores are restricted by alcohol legislation, which allows the sale of alcoholic beverages with a maximum strength of 5.5 percent.

However, the customer can drink strong beers from Citymarket’s small brewery in the store if it has liquor licenses.

“The liquor rights make it possible to enjoy beers on site,” Sääksmäki says.

A wine bar with liquor licenses has opened in Pirkkala Citymarket, and in the future the bar will also be available for strong beer. In total, about ten K-Group stores have liquor licenses.