Outside Dubai, Sohrab Fani is paying off the West’s response to the war in Ukraine: his shop installs seat warmers in cars that are re-exported to Russia.

Twelve thousand heating pads languished in his cellar for years, he said, until the Russian invasion and resulting Western sanctions drove American, European and Japanese automakers out of the Russian market. Now, the Russians import those cars through Dubai — and because cars shipped to the Middle East tend to be made for hot climates, accessory stores like Fani’s are busy outfitting them for winter weather.

“When the Russians arrived, I ran out of stock,” Fani said. “In Russia, they have sanctions. Here, there isn’t. Here’s business.”

More than a year after President Vladimir V. Putin’s invasion, Western sanctions have hurt Russia’s economy, but have not crippled it. Russia continues to import coveted Western products, thanks to a global network of intermediaries.

Nearly every major Western electronics, car and luxury brand announced last year that it would pull out of Russia. Not all of its products technically violate sanctions, but trade with Russia has become very difficult.

Still, Russian demand for luxury goods remains strong, and merchants in Dubai and elsewhere are meeting it.

“rich people always stay richsaid Ecaterina Condratiuc, director of communications at a luxury car showroom in Dubai who shipped a $300,000 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT to a Russian dealer. The war, she added, “did not affect them.”

With Russian car dealers having lost their official affiliations with Western brands, in other cases they are organizing their own imports, sometimes hundreds of cars at a time.

Russian analyst firm Autostat reported that such indirect imports accounted for 12 percent of the 626,300 new passenger cars sold in Russia in 2022.

Electronics also takes circuitous routes to the Russian market. The owner of Bright Zone International General Trading LLC in Dubai, who asked to be identified only by his last name, Tura, said he sent hundreds of smartphones and laptops to Russia last year ahead of the Christmas season. A potential buyer wanted a quote for 15,000 iPhones, Tura said, but apparently found a better deal elsewhere.

The new trade routes largely pass through countries that have friendly relations with Moscow. Western analysts and officials have singled out Turkey, China and former Soviet republics such as Armenia and Kazakhstan as countries redirecting Western products to Russia.

Western companies generally deny knowing that their cars are going to Russia in significant numbers, or that sales are skyrocketing in the Emirates.

Automakers would have trouble tracking vehicle sales through intermediaries, industry officials say. And US officials responsible for enforcing the restrictions have focused more on items that can be used for military purposes.

One day, at the Dubai car market, Sergei Kashkarov brokered a deal: send six Mitsubishi cars to a dealer in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk by ferry and truck, via Iran and Kazakhstan. Kashkarov had moved from Siberia to Dubai in 2021, and after the invasion, he established himself as a middleman connecting Russian car dealers with Dubai suppliers.

“I have a lot of work,” he said. “I’m not really complaining.”

*Vivian Nereim, Ahmed Al Omran and Oleg Matsnev contributed reporting.

ANTON TROIANOVSKI and JACK EWING

THE NEW YORK TIMES