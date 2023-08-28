Trade halls | “The whole of Helsinki has come to see” – the new beginning of Hakaniemi shopping hall has been a success

Many customers have returned to the Hakaniemi shopping hall since the hall was opened after renovation last April. Visitor counters deny a positive message.

Trade has been in the renovated Hakaniemi shopping hall better or at least as well as in the emergency rooms, the merchants tell HS.

The hall was opened at the end of April after a five-year renovation. During the renovation, the shopping hall operated in the adjacent shelter.

The entrepreneur of Haka-Liha, which sells meat on the first floor of the hall Mika Mölsä says he is satisfied with the sale.

“Sales have been at least the same in the hall as in the shelters. Customers have praised the hall’s space and lighting,” says Mölsä.

Ekström At the fish store, observations on the development of sales have also been good.

“Sales in the Hakaniemi hall have been much better than in the shelters. In the hall, our point of sale is centrally located. The location is better than it was in the shelters,” the shopkeeper Svetlana Ekström tells.

In addition to the more central location, according to Ekström, the increase in sales has been influenced by the fact that the customers who visited the hall before the renovation have returned.

“We have had customers who last visited our fish shop many years ago. Sometimes they do business in the convenience store, but now they have come again to visit and see the store in the renovated hall in Hakaniemi,” says Ekström.

Hall The sales of the Punainen Lanka button shop operating on the second floor have also increased compared to the shelters in the hall, says the owner of the store Raija Lehtinen.

“Sales were record good in May, June and July. It seems that the whole of Helsinki has come to see how the renovation of the Hakaniemi hall has been successful,” he says.

The large increase in sales compared to shelters may also be partially explained by the corona epidemic. Lehtinen reminds that trade was partly carried out in emergency rooms during the exceptional circumstances of the corona era.

“Older customers no longer came to shelters during the corona period. During the rest of the season, sales of Vaistö farms were dormant. Now the customers have returned to the Hakaniemi hall,” says Lehtinen.

In the new look of the shopping mall, old and new go side by side.

Hakaniemi the market hall is managed by Helsingin Kaupunktilat oy. Communications Manager Salla Salo says that the company has received some feedback from the merchants on the upper floor of the hall. They would like people to better find their way to the stores on the second floor of the hall as well.

Button shop Lehtinen does not consider it a problem that his store is on the second floor of the hall.

“It has been said that people cannot climb to the second floor of the hall. For me, the location of the store on the second floor is not a problem, because my store has long-term customers. The situation may be different for new entrepreneurs,” he says.

The sales of the Yhta Juhlaa card store have also been good, even though the store is not at street level.

“You could say that the beginning at the Hakaniemi hall has been promising. There have been a lot of curious people in the number of customers. this week [21. elokuuta alkanut] it’s been a quieter week”, shop owner Ilkka Käyhkö tells.

To begin with In the sheltered premises of Hakaniemi market, they pondered whether it is even worth returning to the old premises. We had so much fun even in the spacious escape rooms.

Now it seems that the return made sense anyway. The people found their way back to the old facilities, and they have become more functional.

HS talked shopping mall customers in emergency rooms in December 2019. At that time, the article was titled as follows: The temporary Hakaniemi shopping hall is so popular that merchants are afraid to return to the old hall.

Merchants There are currently 41 in Hakaniemi’s hall. There are five vacant store spaces, four of which are on the second floor and one on the food side of the first floor.

According to the visitor counters, there have been more or less the same number of visitors in the hall as in the escape rooms. However, the figures are not completely comparable.

“According to visitor counters, from the end of April until August 24, approximately 450,000 people have visited the hall. The number of visitors to Väistöhalli at the same time a year earlier was almost the same,” says Salo.

“However, the so-called walk-through was quite common in the bypass facilities, because it was located in the middle of the market, and this is certainly somewhat reflected in the counter figures.”

The two-story Hakaniemi hall has been designed by Einar Flinckenberg. The hall was originally opened in 1914.