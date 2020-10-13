Trade Finnair is selling aircraft meals to the supermarket

Taste of Finnair ready meals will be brought to K-Citymarket Tammisto for the first time. In September, air traffic decreased by 91 per cent from the comparison period.

13.10. 18:03

Air transport Finnair, which is suffering from a decline, is expanding its business operations to the mainland. The airline said on Tuesday that it would bring its Taste of Finnair aircraft meal to grocery stores.

The sale will start at Tammisto’s K-Citymarket on October 15.

After that, ready-made meals prepared by Finnair’s chefs in Vantaa will also be offered to other K-Group retailers.

Finnair states in the press release that the meals have been inspired by business class meals. they are combinations of northern and Japanese cuisine flavors.

“The menus include, for example, Finnish smoke and reindeer, as well as a serving of beef and teriyaki radish sauce, which draws on the Tokyo street food culture.” Finnair’s kitchen food product development manager Juha Stenholm says in a press release.

Finnair air traffic decreased in September, 91 per cent year-on-year. The total number of passengers in September was 115,500.

Compared to August, there were 40.1 per cent fewer passengers.

The decrease is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the associated travel restrictions.

Finnair operates an average of 83 flights a day, if flights carrying only cargo are included.