Trade Explanation: The Corona year drove shopping malls into trouble, now real estate investors are interested in grocery stores and car markets

The decline in the popularity of shopping centers is reflected in the fact that investors are demanding even higher returns on these investments.

Grocery stores and “car markets” for large spaces are right now coveted targets in the eyes of investors.

This summarizes one of the key findings of a recent pan-European real estate investment report by real estate consultant JLL and Union Investment.

“Finland is not significantly different from the rest of Europe. The only difference is that in relation to the size of the market, there has been more trade in retail properties here in the last five years, ”says JLL’s CEO Tero Lehtonen.

Before the coronavirus pandemic that erupted in the spring and winter of 2020, real estate investors were beating down shopping malls. Recently, interest has shifted to logistics properties, apartments and so-called prime office space.

In this discussion, the importance of grocery store properties and good retail locations has easily been overshadowed, Lehtonen says.

According to him, the interest rate pandemic has further strengthened the attractiveness of grocery real estate in the eyes of investors.

“The sector’s investment volumes in Europe have risen by an average of around € 4.5 billion in recent years. Last year, it rose to 6.7 billion euros, ”says Lehtonen.

So there is more than 40% growth.

At the same time, the share of grocery real estate investment volume in retail investments has increased from about six per cent in 2016 to 22 per cent.

Development has also been reflected in item pricing and return requirements.

The investor now wants a return on his shopping center investment of about half a percentage point more than a year ago. The average return target for shopping centers across Europe is now around 5.35%.

An increase in the return requirement means that the risk of the investment object is seen to have increased.

The impact of the interest rate year on shopping centers can be seen concretely in the case of Stockmann, one of the most traditional in Finland. The department store company ran into major financial difficulties as a result of the corona.

At the same time, the yield requirements for grocery store properties have fallen by one tenth of a percentage point to exactly five per cent, Lehtonen says.

The growing popularity of grocery stores can also be seen well by comparing the price development of Cibus, which invests in grocery stores, and Citycon, which invests in shopping centers.

While Cibus ’share price has risen more than 70 percent over the past three years, Citycon’s share has fallen 16 percent.

Cibus is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, but the majority of its real estate portfolio is Finnish Grocery Stores. For example, Cibus owns many properties in Kesko’s stores. Citycon, on the other hand, has focused on shopping centers.

Lehtonen estimates that the growth in the popularity of the grocery store and car markets, ie properties for large premises, will be affected above all by the retail revolution.

“If the offices are meeting places, then of course they are also shopping centers,” says Lehtonen.

He predicts that the number of service and experience destinations in shopping centers in particular will increase further.

“Public services are also increasingly moving to shopping malls because they are well located and the consumer can take care of all things at once.”

According to Lehtonen, investors are worried about the demand for space in shopping centers and the development of rents, but at the same time the growth of the grocery trade is forecast to remain steady.

Shopping malls the attractions have been fashion and grocery stores, but the fashion store in particular has largely moved online.

Electronics and leisure products have partly replaced it, but the online store will also grow in them.

In shopping centers, demand is still focused on grocery stores and restaurants, cafes and various entertainment.

“The share of the grocery trade will remain more or less the same. The online food store is growing, but we are far from having the entire food store go online, ”says Lehtonen.

The grocery store is also protected from e-commerce by the fact that supermarkets are located in good places, and various e-commerce pick-up points are also often located in connection with grocery stores and bring in a flow of customers, Lehtonen lists.

“Food is bought many times a week. There is replenishment shopping and going to the country. The needs are so different that even if the online store grows, it will not be significantly affected. ”

Second an interesting phenomenon is the return of large stores to destinations favored by real estate investors. There are many such stores in Tammisto, Vantaa, for example.

According to Lehtonen, after the financial crisis that began in 2008, real estate investors would outright reject these properties. Now owning them, as well as owning various discount stores, attracts many again, as these stores still do business well.

“Successful stores in the United States have been discount stores and luxury stores like Louis Vuitton. In between are the mid-priced ones that the online store hits. The same phenomenon is evident in Europe. ”

It is also easy to change these “large space stores” so that the store size is reduced and stocks are increased, Lehtonen reminds.

“Properties often have long leases and can turn into distribution points as online commerce grows.”

Discount halls have also found their way to downtown shopping malls. For example, Tokmanni has come to Helsinki Citycenter, and Saiturin Pörssi Citycenter and Red.

Although discount stores are traditionally narrow payers, they bring much-needed customer flow to shopping malls. At the same time, the value of these merchants as reliable tenants has risen higher in the eyes of investors, Lehtonen says.

The phenomenon is also visible on the stock exchange. Tokmanni’s market capitalization on the stock exchange is EUR 1.2 billion, almost ten times higher than Stockmann’s.