Sinaloa.- One approximate economic benefit of one thousand 280 million pesos is expected to achieve in Valentine’s sales thanks to the purchase of gifts that is already being made, announced Diego Castro Blanco, president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (kanak) Culiacan.

He explained that it will be on February 13 and 14, when the sales of commercial establishments rebound to a greater extent, but from this week purchases are already being made, because the money they have earmarked for spending people celebrating valentine with the delivery of gifts, corresponds to that obtained in the last fortnight of January.

“We definitely expect an important spill this day of love and friendship, on February 14, and previous days, because we must remember that in this fortnight already many who want to manifest through gifts and presents, they have to do it with the income of this past fortnight, because the other is from the 15th onwards and they have already saved some resources for that spill that is already being generated,” Castro Blanco explained.

He stressed that the rebound in sales is already taking place in the businesses of Culiacán, especially in the sale of flowers, chocolates, balloons, electronics, cell phones and other products that are usually used to give each other the day of love and friendship.

He also specified that despite the fact that the increase in sales is being reflected in some businesses, it remains to a lesser extent than is expected on February 14, in which most people consume in restaurants and buy gifts. which will represent a respite for the low sales that had been presenting last month.

“We believe that we are going to have an income of at least one thousand 280 million pesos, especially on the 14th and the day before February 14, it will be a breather, a breath of air that will enter the income in the trade and we believe that if we are going to reactivate ourselves a little with those days”, reiterated the president of Canaco Culiacán.