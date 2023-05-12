Trade exchange between the UAE and the Republic of France grew during 2022 by 16.8%, reaching 29.44 billion dirhams ($8 billion), compared to 25.2 billion dirhams in 2021 ($6.8 billion), according to data from the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

Foreign trade between the two countries was distributed during the past year between 25.2 billion dirhams, the value of imports, and about 4.2 billion dirhams, the value of exports and re-exports.

The report on the volume of trade between the UAE and France showed the growth of foreign trade during the past three years by 49%, from 19.7 billion dirhams in 2020 to 29.4 billion dirhams at the end of last year. The report included data on trade exchange between the two countries during the period from 2013 to 2022, pointing to the growth of trade exchange between the two sides in 2014 to 27.4 billion dirhams, compared to 24.58 billion dirhams in 2013. The year 2015 recorded an exchange rate between the two sides amounting to 26.4 billion dirhams, increasing in in 2016 to 27.1 billion dirhams, a value of 26.8 billion dirhams in 2017, nearly 28 billion dirhams in 2018, and more than 27.6 billion dirhams in 2019.

And according to the report’s data, jewelry and jewelry made of precious metals topped the list of the five most important commodities imported from France during the year 2022, with a value of 2.96 billion dirhams, followed by jet engine goods with a value of 2.58 billion dirhams, perfumes with a value of 2.1 billion dirhams, medicines with a value of 1.4 billion dirhams, and bags worth 1.4 billion dirhams. 1.3 billion dirhams.

In the re-export item, air vehicle parts topped the list with a value of 1.1 billion dirhams, followed by jewelry and precious metal jewelry with a value of 421 million dirhams, jet engines with a value of more than 200 million dirhams, cars with a value of 146 million dirhams, and perfumes with a value of 128 million dirhams. Canning bottles items UAE exports worth 88 million dirhams.