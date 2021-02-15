On this opinion depends all the credibility of its commitment to the wclimat: the European Union was late, this Monday February 15, to make known its position concerning the future of the treaty on the charter of energy (ECT). Like all of its member states, it had until the evening to deliver its conclusions: either it proposed to remove oil, gas and coal from the list of energies protected by this almost thirty-year-old trade agreement. Either it postponed its decision, as it did last year, making ever more uncertain the possibility of decarbonizing a treaty denounced as contrary to the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Signed by the European Union and its Member States in 1998, involving some fifteen third countries, mainly from Asia, the TEC protects international investments in the energy sector. Equipped with a dispute settlement mechanism similar to that existing in many free trade agreements, it allows a company to sue, before an arbitration tribunal, any state that takes a measure harmful to its interests.

Multiplication of disputes between EU countries

“One hundred and thirty-six known disputes between countries and energy companies thus evoke the TCE, of which 66% are intra-European”, recalls Yamina Saheb, economist, specialist in energy policies and proofreader of the work of the IPCC. Some relate to the contestation of support granted to a particular competitor, or even to the establishment of tariff policies – EDF thus used the TCE against Hungary for having created State aid to the energy sector, but also against Spain, after the update of its purchase tariffs for green electricity. Other disputes relate to energy transition policies.

The last case dates back less than a fortnight: the energy company RWE attacked the Netherlands after their decision to close, by 2030, two coal-fired power stations in which the German giant had invested (read our edition of February 9 ). The Dutch state took this decision after its own justice ordered it, in the context of the so-called Urgenda case, to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions: it is now being claimed 1.4 million d ‘euros in damages by RWE.

Since 2019, international negotiations have been underway on the “modernization” of the TCE. Many elected Europeans and NGOs have seized on this to demand that at least fossil fuels be excluded from those protected by the agreement. As pressure grew, several Member States of the European Union joined the movement, more or less firmly.

In December 2020, France made public a position in this direction. Germany has done the same. “Both plead for the TCE to exclude fossil fuels, but pose no deadline”, resumes Yamina Saheb. Spain has gone further by claiming that this withdrawal take place by the end of the year and threatening to withdraw from the treaty otherwise. Luxembourg has taken a step back: the country which, for a time, demanded that Europe leave the TEC, now considers it necessary to renegotiate it in order to make it compatible with the Paris agreement.

Five countries, on the European Union side, remain opposed to changing a comma to the existing one. These are Poland, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, whose already low incomes are singularly dependent on gas and coal.

Only Europe had not yet definitively expressed itself yesterday afternoon. On Friday February 12, however, she put into debate what she presents as a compromise. She proposes to stop protecting investments in fossil fuels… but not before ten to twenty years. New fossil fuel power plant projects would thus remain protected until 2030, provided that the transition to “Renewable and low carbon gases”. Investments in new pipelines combining gas transport and renewables would be so until 2040.