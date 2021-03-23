Trade Discount stores and hypermarkets beat giant sales last year – K-Group captures market share from S Group and Lidl

The sales volume of the grocery trade increased by 6.6 per cent last year compared to the previous year. The value of sales, on the other hand, increased by 8.4 percent.

Corona year meant a plush account bag for grocery retailers. The sales volume of the grocery trade increased by 6.6 per cent last year compared to the previous year. Sales volume clearly grew at the fastest pace during the statistics. The statistics have been kept for more than 40 years.

The value of sales rose 8.4 percent last year. Only in the early 1980s has the growth rate been stronger in one year.

The information is based on the Grocery Store Register produced by NielsenIQ.

Crown year the winners were hypermarkets and discount stores. For example, the sales of Kesko’s K-Citymarkets increased by 12.2 per cent and the sales of the S Group’s Prisms by 11.4 per cent.

Sales increased even more in discount stores such as Tokmanni and Kokkola Halpahalli. Their sales grew even more than hypermarkets last year.

Last year, Kesko increased its market share of grocery waste for the fifth year in a row. The K-Group’s market share is now 36.9 per cent. The K-Group’s grocery sales increased by a total of 9.5 per cent.

However, Kesko is still clearly behind the S Group in terms of market share. The S Group’s market share fell slightly last year, but is still 46 percent. The S Group’s sales also grew the most in hypermarkets.

Lidl’s market share also shrank slightly. Its market share is now 9.5 percent. Lidl’s sales increased by 7.1 percent.