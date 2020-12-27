The EU and the UK have agreed on a deal. What that means in detail for travelers, students and business people.

The treaty that the European Union and the United Kingdom have now agreed on consists of a free trade agreement, an agreement on police and judicial cooperation, a framework for resolving disputes and a number of joint declarations. It comes into effect provisionally on January 1st because it has not yet been ratified.

It complements the Withdrawal Agreement from October 2019, which made it possible for Great Britain to leave the EU on January 31 of this year and which regulates the continued validity of existing civil rights, the keeping of the Northern Irish border with Ireland and outstanding financial obligations. Here are the most important points from the commercial contract, which comprises 1,246 pages:

trade

Great Britain is leaving the EU internal market and EU customs union, but trade in goods between Great Britain and the EU remains duty-free and quota-free. Great Britain exported goods to the value of 274 billion pounds to the EU countries last year and imported goods to the value of 341 billion, around half of the international movement of goods in British ports. But there will be export declarations and border controls as the EU will no longer recognize British product standards across the board, which affects British food exports in particular and goods or components from other third countries are subject to their own rules. Registered regular import and export companies are exempt from certain controls. Trade in services – financial services, tourism, the exercise of certain professions – is not that much liberalized.

competition

Great Britain does not have to comply with existing and future EU rules, as originally required by the EU. However, it must not fall short of the EU rules in the social and ecological area that were valid at the end of 2020. Either side can file a complaint for breach of standards in the courts of the other side. This applies not only to social and ecological standards, but also to state aid – with the exception of aid due to an emergency, such as Covid-19. After four years it will be checked whether everything works.

Dispute settlement

A “partnership council” with three members on each side and an equal double leadership deals with disputes, questions of the interpretation of the contract and possible changes to the contract. His working language is English. He meets at least once a year, alternately in Brussels and London, can set up working groups and also impose punitive tariffs if he accepts a complaint by one side that the other side has undermined the competitive conditions – originally the EU wanted to reserve this to the European Court of Justice. This applies not only to social and environmental standards, but also to state aid. Here too, after four years, a check should be carried out to ensure that everything is working as planned.

fish

The EU fisheries policy will continue to apply in British waters until mid-2026. The EU catch quotas are expected to decrease from around 41 percent of the total to 35 percent in 2021 and 31 percent in 2026. Only then are there annual negotiations, as the EU conducts with other third countries. Should the UK further reduce EU fishing rights, the EU can impose punitive tariffs.

to travel

For short trips and stays of less than 90 days, travelers from the EU and Great Britain do not need a visa, but beyond that and also for a stay of more than 90 days in a 180-day period. All of this requires passports; ID cards will no longer suffice. For possible EU new members, the visa exemption in Great Britain does not automatically apply. A regulation for the assumption of medical costs by the home country as before has been promised, but not yet worked out. In the future, drivers will need an international driver’s license. The EU pet passport will be invalid for UK pets.

Study and work

Studying in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland will become more expensive for students from the EU: In future, they will have to show a visa and, unlike in the past, usually have to pay the high international tuition fees like all other foreign students. Great Britain’s participation in the Erasmus program, which enables scholarships to study abroad in the EU, is also coming to an end – it is not among the EU programs for which further British participation has been agreed and which include, for example, the research cooperation “Horizon” and Euratom . The existing automatic mutual recognition of professional qualifications remains limited to existing qualifications. Likewise, civil rights and social benefits continue to apply to EU migrants in the UK and vice versa only for existing migrants; this was agreed in 2019.

Justice and Police

The agreement allows for relatively close cooperation here. Specifically, there will be cooperation between the British authorities at the Europol and Eurojust agencies – but the United Kingdom cannot help shape the rules of the security devices like an EU country. Great Britain still has access to the EU database for the storage of passenger data, there is cooperation on DNA samples and fingerprints as well as vehicle registration data. At the same time, the country is losing access to other EU databases such as the Schengen Information System (SIS II), in which, among other things, people who are wanted to be searched are stored.