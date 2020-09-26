The American government is taking action against another Chinese technology company. She justified this step with the fear that supplies could be used for military purposes.

D.he US government has imposed export restrictions on the largest chip manufacturer in China and justified this with an “unacceptable risk”, since supplies could be used for military purposes.

For example, suppliers of certain American goods will have to apply for individual export permits for the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). This emerges from a letter from the Commerce Department on Friday, which the Reuters news agency was able to see. The British business newspaper Financial Times first reported on the circulation. The American authority initially did not want to comment on the letter to the Bloomberg news agency.

The semiconductor manufacturer based in Shanghai has not been informed of the restrictions by any official body and vehemently denies cooperation with the Chinese military. After Huawei, SMIC is the second major Chinese technology group to be imposed by the United States with trade restrictions.