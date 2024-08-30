Yesterday, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) confirmed the version and linked the release of Ovidio Guzmán López, “El Ratón”, and the intention of his brother Joaquín to surrender to the US, with the kidnapping of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, which was already confirmed by the US Attorney, Merrick Garland.

Ovidio and Joaquín were the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, after the capture of their father, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. In a chronological report from the FGR, which is part of its investigation, the agency mentions that Ovidio was released from prison on July 23, two days before the kidnapping of “El Mayo”, and admits that until now it does not know his whereabouts in the United States.

“The US Attorney General (Merrick Garland), on August 16, 2024, stated to this institution that Ismael “N” arrived in that country against his will and that he had become aware of several proposals by Joaquín “N” to surrender to the US authorities,” the FGR reported.

“As a result of the above, the link between the situation and location of Ovidio “G”; the participation of his brother Joaquín in the alleged kidnapping of Ismael “N”; the violence with which it was carried out, as well as the evident irregularities of the plane and the kidnapping flight, are fundamental matters of the investigation of this Institution, for the crimes committed in Mexico.” Regarding the irregularities of the flight that took Guzmán and Zambada to New Mexico, the FGR said that it was carried out in a Beechcraft 200 plane, whose registration N287KA and serial number BB1137 are false and were superimposed. The institution, headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero, claimed to the United States its lack of response to five requests for information, three through Interpol and two, through the Coordination of International Affairs and Attachés of the Prosecutor’s Office. The reports that have been requested, and which have so far remained unanswered, are those related to the flight that transported the alleged drug traffickers. In its chronology, the Prosecutor’s Office highlights the data that establish that Zambada was allegedly kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López. It recalls that on August 9, the American Ambassador, Ken Salazar, publicly stated that the drug lord “had been taken to the US against his will”; the following day, Frank Pérez, “El Mayo”‘s lawyer, released a letter in which his client describes the way in which his own kidnapping was violently carried out, and on the 16th, the Prosecutor Merrick Garland confirmed what the Ambassador had said. This information is part of the investigation file that the Prosecutor’s Office is putting together and in which it intends to request the arrest of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son for kidnapping and treason.