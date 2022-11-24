Apparently the scandal of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues to climb, given that a few days ago sony He sent a document with arguments that say why it is not good to continue with the deal in question. And now, mention is made of the probability that the Federal Trade Commission would sue to avoid the transaction.

This demand would be for $69 billion dollars according to people who know the matter. It would be the largest move by the commission so far under the chairmanship of Lina Khan. It would also be a black spot for Microsoftsince they are being accused of monopoly and they have commented that this is something they do not want to do.

One of the central concerns is whether the acquisition of Activision I would give Microsoft an unfair boost in the video game market. Xbox it’s number three under sony interactive entertainment. Nevertheless, sony has become the main opponent of the agreement, mentioning in his document that yes CODE became exclusive, now PlayStation would be below

It is mentioned that the commission’s concerns extend beyond call of dutyand researchers are trying to determine how Microsoft you could take advantage of unannounced future titles to boost your business.

This commented Joe Christinat, spokesperson for Activision.:

Any suggestion that the transaction could have anti comp effects is utter nonsense. This merger will benefit US players and the gaming industry, especially as we face increasingly tough competition abroad. We are committed to continuing to work cooperatively with regulators around the world to allow the transaction to proceed, but we will not hesitate to fight to defend the transaction if necessary.

Essentially, the commission has no intention of taking any action at this time. regulators in Europe and the United Kingdom they have also recently opened in-depth investigations, meaning the companies might not be able to close the deal until spring at the earliest. So if a lawsuit arises, it would be at their own expense, since others are in favor of the purchase.

