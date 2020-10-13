In 2016, Kim Jong-un promised the population even better times – and is now heading for the worst recession since 1997: the dictator is preparing the country for a further decline in economic output.

M.At least twelve times the North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un expressed gratitude to his subjects in his speech on the 75th anniversary of the Labor Party. Among other things, Kim thanked her for her good health and that no one had fallen victim to the malicious virus. Kim also thanked the North Koreans for the trust the North Koreans had in him and in the Labor Party, although the people would have to endure difficult times. He was really sorry that he had not always met the expectations satisfactorily, said the “Supreme Leader” in a kind of self-accusation. It remained unclear whether this was meant as a rhetorical stylistic device or seriously.

The tone, however, fits with the statements with which Kim has been preparing the North Korean public since the winter that the five-year plan for economic progress that was adopted in 2016 will no longer be feasible. Fitch Solutions predicts that the North Korean economy will shrink by 8.5 percent this year. That would be the worst recession since 1997, when the economy slumped for several years and a severe famine hit the country. It would also be the third year of the recession since 2017, if one believes the inevitably fuzzy calculations by the South Korean central bank. Kim had promised better times to the population in 2016.