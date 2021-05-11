Trade City Development Manager: the past year has been like burning glass, which has accelerated the break-up of Aleksanterinkatu

The starters will be replaced by new entrepreneurs. There are already new entrants to the former premises of the fashion store Halonen and Aleksi 13 stores.

Bad news of the struggle of the Aleksanterinkatu stores in Helsinki has accumulated during the spring. Every couple of weeks, the closure of their stores have been told by the traditional fashion store Halonen and chain H&M. In addition to H&M, Monki closes its doors.

At the turn of the year, Aleksi closed 13. On December, the Stockmann department store announced that it would put its property up for sale.

However, the news from Aleksanterinkatu is not exclusively negative. Lokal Aleksi has been operating in the former premises of Aleksi 13 for more than a month now, and says that it sells artisan products and sustainably made design items.

Lokal Aleks is based on Artek’s CEO for a long time Mirkku Kullberg the newest company, Glasshouse Helsinki, which is planning more operations on the two lowest floors of the property.

The Carlson retail chain is already coming to Halos’ premises.

Helsinki the city’s business department has been closely monitoring the reversal of specialty trade on Aleksanterinkatu. Development Manager Minna Maarttola characterizes the transformation of the traditional Kauppakatu into a combination of several development trends.

The rise of e-commerce, the attraction of shopping centers completed outside the city center and the corona pandemic have eaten up the living space of city centers.

“The past year has been like burning glass, which has accelerated certain trends of change very quickly,” Maarttola interprets.

The global revolution in specialty trade and the growth of e-commerce came to Finland with a delay. Maarttola remembers that even when the Kamppi shopping center was being built, many specialty stores in Töölö did not have a website at all.

“The restrictions of the Crown Year, especially the telework recommendation, have taken purchasing power away from Aleksanterinkatu, while at the same time a huge number of people and tourists have not come to the city center,” Maarttola says.

The transformation of specialty stores can be seen on Aleksanterinkatu as a move of fashion stores.­

Maarttolan believes that the most important thing is to identify the reasons for the change and think about what the city should do with the means at its disposal. After all, a city cannot participate in doing business, but it can affect the conditions of trade, for example through its permit policy.

“A practical example is terrace permits. Entrepreneurs may want to build more permanent terraces. Decision-makers can consider whether this is just a so-called increase in building rights or whether it would also be an increase in the supply of services to consumers, ”says Maarttola.

Specialist in the Business Department Laura Yrjänä considers that the city should maintain close contact with downtown property owners. For example, the city may encourage the opening of new walking connections through the property.

“Communication is an exchange of views and development-oriented reflection. The city must also keep up to date with the kind of upheavals that are taking place, ”says Yrjänä.

Maarttola estimates that the threshold for property owners to engage in major renovation projects may be high, as they are often large investments.

“It’s worth looking at the situation realistically, acknowledging the facts and identifying the elements that the city can influence. We should not underestimate the power of imagination, ”says Maarttola.

He serves on the board of Helsinki City Marketing, the co-operation body of property owners, entrepreneurs and the city center.

“If people have the impression that it’s hard to come downtown, it’s worth analyzing. On the imaginary side, it can influence the choice of where you want to do business. ”