A lot of food and consumer goods were sold when many families spent home Christmas in southern Finland. The muscle maintenance hammer and air fryers were on the list of hit gifts in the S Group.

First information about the Christmas trade, the trade went smoothly.

“Christmas sales were really lively here”, Espoo’s Iso Omena K-Citymarket retailer Toni Pokela says. “Definitely the biggest Christmas sale ever.”

Pokela, who has been a retailer at Iso Omena Citymarket since 2001, says that in addition to the growth of e-commerce, the crowd was also large enough in the stone foot trade.

According to Pokela’s assessment, trading in southern Finland was boosted by the fact that Christmas was hardly spent abroad.

“Now we celebrated home Christmas. When 4-5 people sit in the cabins and eat Christmas food, the food is consumed. ”

Pokelan According to the Commission, after several years of decline, the average sizes of hams sold were on the rise again this year.

“There was a discussion with many customers about how that ham should be done right.”

Other traditional Christmas foods such as turkeys, fish, boxes, Christmas bouquets and reindeer roasts also went well, Pokela says.

“An all-time record.”

Pokela says that it discusses sales development with its merchant colleagues on the phone on a daily basis. “Everyone says quite clearly that visiting grocery stores in particular is record-breaking.”

After Christmas, Kesko does not provide information on the Christmas trade other than through the experiences of individual retailers.

S Group In the grocery trade, Christmas sales clearly exceeded last year in terms of both value and volume, says SOK’s Director of Grocery Sampo Surface Saw by email.

According to him, especially fresh products – meat and fish, vegetables and flowers – went well in trade.

This week, SOK forecasts that the store will emphasize at least texmex and sushi products as consumers prepare for the New Year celebrations.

Director of SOK’s home and specialty goods trade Virpi Viinikainen also says that the S Group’s home and specialty goods trade was brisk and without significant last-minute surprises.

“Observed at an early stage hit gifts, a muscle care hammer, board games and air fryers, as well as traditional Legos, remained among the most popular gifts throughout the Christmas trade, ”Viinikainen reports.

On the market the union estimates before Christmas that the coronavirus has split trades into winners and losers.

For example, growth in the grocery, home appliances, hardware and home furnishings trade has been strong, but many specialty and home and specialty goods companies have been in difficulty.

Consumer situations also vary. Some have pent-up consumption needs, others have been laid off or laid off.

Mail deliveries made via e-commerce have also been growing towards the end of the year.

The Post said it set an all-time parcel record during Black Friday week when it handled a total of 1.5 million parcels. Posti predicted that the record would be broken again at the end of the year.