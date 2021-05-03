Trade Car sales begin to recover from the interest rate crisis, almost a third of new vehicles are rechargeable

The reduction in the tax value of low-emission company cars is accelerating the revolution in propulsion.

Carshop In Finland, the pit left by the corona is starting to rise, but is still below the long-term average. The Automotive Information Center says that in April, 8,840 new passenger cars were registered in Finland.

The number is 6.5 percent below the long-term average, but 47.8 percent higher than last April. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 36,819 new passenger car registrations have been made, which is 7.5 per cent more than at the beginning of last year.

In April, about 31 per cent of first-registered passenger cars were already rechargeable. Rechargeable hybrids accounted for 24 percent and all-electric cars for 7 percent.

Alan The car association and the car industry anticipate that the guidelines set out in the framework debate will promote the spread of hybrid and gas cars. A reduction of EUR 85 in tax value is planned for low-emission company cars next year. A monthly discount of 170 euros was given to fully electric company cars already at the beginning of this year.

Managing director Timo Kallion according to the tax benefits will accelerate the breakthrough in propulsion and accelerate the market-based expansion of the charging network.

“The average service life of company cars is about three years, after which they will enter the consumer market as low-cost used cars,” Kallio said in a press release.

There are about 80,000 company cars in use in Finland, and about two thirds of them are leased cars. More than a third of newly registered passenger cars have been acquired for employment or other business use.

The trade also picked up in used cars in April. The trade in used cars picked up by more than 28 percent compared to April last year. Almost 55,000 transactions were made.