Xiamen’s trades with Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa account for 10.6% of total imports and exports

The coastal city of Xiamen, in the province of Fujian, in eastern China, recorded a 57.3% increase in its foreign trade with BRICS countries in the 1st quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The volume reached 24.8 billion yuan (about US$18.1 billion at current exchange rates), according to the local customs authorities.

The city’s foreign trade with the group of countries formed by Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa represented 10.6% of its total import and export value during the period.

During the first 3 months of this year, Xiamen’s exports to the bloc countries totaled 7.27 billion yuan (R$5.3 billion), an increase of 27.9% year-on-year. Its imports totaled 17.5 billion yuan (R$12.8 billion), an increase of 74%.

The main goods imported by the city from the BRICS countries during the period included coal, lignite, metal ore, mineral sands and agricultural products.

Its main exports were mechanical products, electrical products and labor-intensive goods. Notably, its car exports to group members during the period grew 109 times, reaching 540 million yuan (R$ 395 billion).

With agency information Xinhua