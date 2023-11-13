Official data from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce indicated on Monday that in the first six months of this year, the value of China’s imports from Africa amounted to $53 billion, a decrease of 12.4 percent year-on-year, while the value of its exports to Africa reached $87.9 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent. On an annual basis.

China has signed new contracts for project construction in Africa worth US$28.4 billion, an increase of 7.64 percent year-on-year, while work completed worth $16.5 billion, a decrease of 10 percent year-on-year.

The data showed that China pumped investments worth $1.82 billion into all economic sectors in Africa during the period from January to June 2023, an increase of 4.4 percent on an annual basis.