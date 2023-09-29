Paula Cristina – Editor 3i Paula Cristina – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/paula-cristina-editora-3/ 09/29/2023 – 14:59

The federal government has placed many chips overseas. And so far he has won. A Brazilian trade balance continues in a positive trajectorywith a positive balance of US$62.4 billion between January and August, above the US$43.7 billion last year — which was already a record. The government estimates the increase in the result and wants to reach the US$ 80 billion mark this year. The protagonist in this data is, once again, the agribusiness. Its share in total exports jumped from 48.5% to 50.1% in a exceptional communion of factors which involve:

• generous harvest,

• productivity advances,

• more competitive prices,

• and new customers emerging due to the war in Ukraine.

Agriculture remains strong because it also has credit lines which lower their costs compared to other sectors. Read, Harvest Plan.And that’s the point. It is necessary that services and industry equally participate in the party.

To the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckminthe step now is to raise the export of products with higher added valuebringing quality, not just volume, to this account.

“Brazil can be an export hub for many items that unite industry with agribusiness, going well beyond food”said at an event at Fiesp.

Especially because the positive agricultural balance is not expected to occur in 2024 at the same intensity. Despite the 5.3% increase in the volume exported by agribusiness, there was a 13.8% drop in the sector’s imports. It was seasonal and should not happen again next year.

Ana Cecília Kreterresearcher at Ipeasays that agriculture reached US$ 15.4 billion exported between January and August 2023, “but the improvement in the surplus comes from the drop in importss, which reached the US$ 1.4 billion mark last month”.

Strategy

O increase in imports will have some factors behind it. First is that the improvement in Selic It opens up space for entrepreneurs to once again use financing to load containers and create new stocks of products with greater added value. There is also the real x dollar relationship which has become more attractive for import.

All these conditions, together, mean that Brazil needs to think about new trade routes strategically and, mainly, a variety of products with reasonable added value and competitive prices.

To this end, the government designed three distinct fronts. With the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthe plan remains stimulate the green economy. Promoting low-polluting impact businesses and trying to position Brazil as an exporter of labor, equipment and innovation for a low-carbon market.

Geraldo Alckmin, in turn, is responsible for increase the efficiency of industries and give them the conditions to fight abroad. For this the BNDES enters as a resource developer, while the government works on professional training measures and partnerships with sectoral entities to stimulate innovation.

The third front involves a joint ministerial action so that Brazil can stand firm new trade agreements. What’s up Mercosur and European Unionfor example, would give Brazil a huge boost.

Currently the demand for imported products from European Union involves US$100 billion per year, and Brazil contributes just over US$3 billion per year. With an agreement in place, this share could reach US$12 billion in five years, with the capacity to also expand the export of services, especially those involving civil construction, engineering and other services.

Here, Europeans can expand their operations in retail, the chemical industry and technology.

Government plan

For the medium and long term, an increase in Silk Roadmega commercial and infrastructure strategy for China, will also help. Brazil is able to absorb labor, technology and innovation and apply it here to return more manufactured products to the world.

In Lula’s words, “China can be a partner in intelligence and development”. During his tour of New York, Lula also stated that the plan is to go further. “We don’t want to be the exporter of commodities forever. We will be exporters of value-added products and clean production.”

Beautiful speech in theory, but in practice, it is commodities (not always so environmentally friendly) that allow us to dream of record surpluses.