Result is 68.7% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2022; accumulated in the year, the balance is US$ 54.1 billion

The Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 9 billion in July 2023. The balance is 68.7% greater than that achieved in the same month in 2022, with US$ 5.4 billion.

In the accumulated result for the year, the balance is US$ 54.1 billion.

The result of the trade balance was released this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023) by the Secretariat of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. Here’s the full of the presentation (4 MB).

The trade surplus occurs when the country’s exports exceed imports. The balance obtained in the month is below of the market median, which indicated US$ 8 billion, as verified by the Power360.

In July, exports totaled US$ 29.1 billion, and imports, US$ 20 billion. Represents fall in 2.6% of exports and 18.2% of imports compared to the same period of 2022.