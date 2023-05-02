Result represents a growth of 5.5% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the MDIC

A trade balance Brazilian registered a surplus of $8.2 billion in April 2023. The number represents a drop of 5.5%, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services).

The result was released this Tuesday (May 2, 2023). Here’s the full of the presentation (3 MB).

The trade surplus occurs when the country’s exports exceed imports. The scale historical series started in 1989.

Exports totaled US$ 27.4 billion, a drop of 0.3% compared to last year, when they reached US$ 29 billion. Imports amounted to US$ 19.1 billion in April 2023, a drop of 2.6% compared to the same period in 2022 (US$ 20.7 billion).

The variation considers the value per business day.