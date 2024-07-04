The result represents a drop of 33.4% compared to the same month in 2023; in the year to date, there was a drop of 5.2%

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a surplus of US$ 6.7 billion in June 2024. The result represents a drop of 33.4% compared to the same month in 2023, when the positive balance was US$ 10.1 billion.

The largest balance for the month was in 2021, when the surplus obtained that year was US$ 10.4 billion. The data was released this Wednesday (4.Jul.2024) by the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services). Here is the full from the presentation (PDF – 2 MB).

Read the trade balance trajectory for the months of June:

ACCUMULATED

In the first half of 2024, there was a 5.2% drop in the surplus. From January to June, the balance had a positive balance of US$ 42.3 billion.

The result is below the US$44.6 billion achieved in the same period in 2023.