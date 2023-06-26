Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/26/2023 – 3:27 pm

Share



The Brazilian trade balance registered a trade surplus of US$ 1.374 billion in the fourth week of June (days 19 to 25). According to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) released this Monday, the 26th, the value was reached with exports of US$ 6.395 billion and imports of US$ 5.021 billion. In the month, the accumulated surplus is US$ 8.081 billion and in the year, US$ 43.003 billion.

Until the fourth week of the month, the daily average of exports registered a drop of 5.8% in comparison with the daily average of the period in 2022, with an increase of US$ 49.15 million (13.3%) in Agriculture; decrease of US$ 81.62 million (23.1%) in Mining Industry and decrease of US$ 63.24 million (7.6%) in products of the Manufacturing Industry.

Imports fell by 15.2% in the period, also in comparison with the daily average, with a fall of US$ 11.27 million (42.2%) in Agriculture; reduction of US$ 45.81 million (41.2%) in Mining Industry and decrease of US$ 113.22 million (11.5%) in products of the Manufacturing Industry.























