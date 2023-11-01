International trade balance rose 140% compared to the same month in 2022; accumulated for the year was US$ 80.2 billion

Brazil’s trade balance recorded a surplus of US$8.96 billion in October 2023, the highest value for the month in the historical series. The result corresponds to an increase of 140.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade) released the data this Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023). Here are the full note (PDF – 246 kB) and the presentation (PDF – 4MB).

The balance of trade is the result of exports subtracted by imports. If the financial volume of sales abroad exceeds purchases, the country records a surplus. When the opposite is observed, there is a deficit.

The results for the month of October were as follows:

exports – totaled US$ 29.5 billion, a decrease of 0.7% in the annual comparison;

– totaled US$ 29.5 billion, a decrease of 0.7% in the annual comparison; imports – reached US$20.5 billion, a drop of 20.9%.

The trade flow – sum of exports and imports – was US$50 billion in the month, 10.1% lower compared to October 2022.

ACCUMULATED YEAR

From January to September, the trade balance recorded a trade balance of US$80.2 billion. The value recorded until last month also already exceeds the entire surplus for the entire 2022, of US$62 billion, when there was a record.