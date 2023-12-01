The result is 41.5% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2022; in the year to date, the balance is US$89.3 billion

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a record surplus of US$8.8 billion in November 2023. The balance is 41.5% higher than that achieved in the same month in 2022, when it was US$ 6.2 billion. Year-to-date, the surplus is US$89.3 billion.

The result of the trade balance was released this Friday (1st.Dec.2023) by the Secretariat of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. Here’s the complete of the presentation (4 MB).