06/03/2024 – 17:05

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a trade surplus of US$5.447 billion in February. The value is 17.6% higher than the previous record (R$4.6 billion), from February 2022, and 111.8% above the balance from February 2023.

According to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) released this Wednesday, 6th, the value was reached with exports of US$ 23.538 billion and imports of US$ 18.091 billion.

In the last week of February (26th to 29th), the surplus was US$881.9 million, with sales of US$4.278 billion and purchases of US$3.396 billion.

February's result was slightly below the median of financial market estimates indicated in the Projeções Broadcast survey, of US$5.650 billion, but within the range, which ranged from a surplus of US$4.3 billion to US$6.1 billion.

Foreign trade highlights

In the month, exports registered an increase of 16.3% compared to the same period in 2023, due to the growth of US$ 500 million (11.5%) in Agriculture, an increase of US$ 2.25 billion (63.9% ) in Extractive Industry and an increase of US$600 million (5.0%) in Manufacturing Industry products.

The expansion of exports was driven mainly by the growth in sales of the following products: Unroasted Coffee (71.5%), Soy (4.5%) and Raw Cotton (498.1%) in Agriculture; Iron ore and its concentrates (41.4%), Precious metal ores and their concentrates (390,715,030%) and Crude petroleum or bituminous mineral oils, raw (119.7%) in the Extractive Industry; Fresh, chilled or frozen beef (32.2%), Sugars and molasses (201.2%) and Soybean meal and other animal foods (excluding unground cereals), meat and other animal meals (9.8% ) in the Manufacturing Industry.

Imports also increased, by 2.4%, in February 2023 compared to the same month last year, with growth of US$ 20 million (5.8%) in Agriculture, a drop of US$ 130 million (-10.1 %) in Extractive Industry and an increase of US$ 610 million (3.9%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.

The growth movement in imports was influenced by the increase in purchases of the following products: Wheat and rye, not ground (21.7%), Vegetable products, fresh or chilled (38.9%) and Non-oil fruit and nuts, fresh or droughts (18.4%) in Agriculture; Other raw minerals (4.2%), Other ores and base metal concentrates (18.0%) and Natural gas, liquefied or not (40.5%) in the Extractive Industry; Other medicines, including veterinary (39.4%), Non-electric motors and machines, and parts thereof (except piston engines and generators) (34.7%) and Thermionic, cold-cathode or photo-cathode valves and tubes, diodes , transistors (29.6%) in the Manufacturing Industry.