Result differs from the 1.1 billion deficit recorded in the same period in 2021; accumulated in the year, the balance is US$ 58 billion

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a surplus of US$ 6.7 billion in November 2022. It is the highest result for the month in the historical series, which started in 1989.

In the same month, in 2021, there was a deficit of US$ 1.1 billion. The result of the trade balance was disclosed this Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) by the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy. Here is the full presentation (3 MB).

The trade surplus occurs when the country’s exports exceed imports.

In November, exports totaled US$ 28.2 billion and imports, US$ 21.5 billion. Represents high 30.5% of exports and a 5.5% drop in imports, compared to the same period in 2021.

YEAR-TO-DATE

In the accumulated result for the year, the balance in 2022 is US$ 58 billion, 0.7% larger than in 2021, when it reached US$ 57.4 billion. There were US$ 308.8 billion in exports and US$ 250.8 billion in imports.

Here is the performance of Brazilian exports for the year by sector of economic activity, considering the values:

agriculture: 37%;

manufacturing industry: 28.6%;

extractive industry: -7.0%.

Here are the imports by sector: