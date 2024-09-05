Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2024 – 16:53

Brasília, 5 – Brazil’s trade surplus totaled US$4.828 billion in August, disappointing for the second consecutive month the financial market’s expectations, which indicated a positive balance of US$6.0 billion, according to the median of the Projeções Broadcast survey. The range of estimates went from a positive balance of US$4.60 billion to US$6.70 billion.

The month’s balance was 49.9% lower than that observed in August 2023, when it had totaled US$ 9.633 billion, show the figures released this Thursday, 5, by the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC).

Brazilian exports reached US$29.079 billion last month, 6.5% less than in the same period in 2023, when they were US$31.101 billion. Shipments from agriculture fell 19.1% (-US$1.46 billion) and those from the extractive industry fell 8.1% (-US$580 million), while those from the manufacturing industry grew 0.6% (US$100 million).

Imports, on the other hand, totaled US$ 24.251 billion, a growth of 13% compared to August last year. This increase was driven by a 12.5% ​​increase in purchases from the manufacturing industry (US$ 2.47 billion), a 21.6% increase in the extractive industry (US$ 250 million) and an 18.7% increase in agriculture (US$ 70 million).

In the last week of August, the trade balance had a positive balance of US$ 339.4 million, the result of exports of US$ 6.196 billion and imports of US$ 5.857 billion. The accumulated trade surplus in 2024, up to the eighth month, is US$ 54.069 billion.