06/24/2024 – 15:45

The Brazilian trade balance recorded a trade surplus of US$756 million in the third week of June. According to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC) released this Monday, 24th, the value was reached with exports of US$ 6.82 billion and imports of US$ 6.065 billion . For the month, the accumulated surplus is US$3.871 billion and, for the year, US$39.758 billion.

Until the third week of the month, the daily average of exports registered a drop of 1.6% compared to the daily average for the period in 2023, due to the growth of US$ 18.56 million (4.9%) in Agriculture; an increase of US$ 9.16 million (3.3%) in Extractive Industry and a decrease of US$ 45.23 million (-6.1%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.

Imports grew by 21.4% in the period, also when comparing the daily average, with an increase of US$ 9.82 million (66.8%) in Agriculture; increase of US$ 3.47 million (6.0%) in Extractive Industry and increase of US$ 185.91 million (21.9%) in products from the Manufacturing Industry.