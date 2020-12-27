The Brexit deal still has to overcome hurdles before it comes into force. If the EU Parliament takes a stand, they could become a problem.

BRUSSELS taz | There was no joy when the ambassadors of the 27 EU countries met in Brussels on Christmas Day to receive the Brexit deal. Because the voluminous gift that lay on the unadorned gift table of the German EU Presidency means the end of an era. The almost 1,300-page trade agreement, which was knitted with a hot needle on Christmas Eve, seals the departure of Great Britain. Even more: it regulates the exit from the internal market and the customs union – i.e. from the hard economic core of the EU.

The transition phase will come to an end on December 31, during which London still had to adhere to the economic policy guidelines from Brussels. From January the break will also be felt in everyday life. That makes for Brexit blues. Only now, eleven months late after leaving on January 31, are many EU politicians realizing what the divorce really means. Many had bet on an aftermath in the negotiations; now hope gives way to disillusionment.

The deal also provides some relief: “We can finally leave Brexit behind and look ahead,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She wants to tie London as closely as possible to the EU with the help of the new trade agreement. Other European politicians, on the other hand, sense the chance to finally implement all those goals that were not possible with Great Britain. This includes not only a defense union, but also an independent European foreign policy or joint bonds, as they are now coming with the Corona development fund.

But first the hot-button Brexit deal must be put into practice. On the EU side, this will only be possible with a few contortions, because there is no longer enough time for proper ratification by the member states and the European Parliament. In order for the agreement to come into force on January 1st as planned, the EU ambassadors want to meet again in Brussels on Monday to get the green light from all 27 member states and pave the way for provisional application.

Formality with potential for frustration

What sounds like a formality could end in renewed frustration. Because the agreement contains many concessions to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that some heads of state and government should not like. One of the concessions is that the European Court of Justice will not play a major role. Rather, Europeans and British want to sit down on all disputes and look for solutions, the judges in Luxembourg are left out.

In addition, Great Britain will not automatically adapt to all EU rules in economic, environmental and social policy – as has been demanded by Brussels until recently. Johnson has admitted to being on a level playing field. But when it comes to legislation, London will be sovereign again in the future – unlike Norway or Switzerland, which also have access to the internal market but have bought this with adjustments to EU rules. The British pay a different price: If the deviations are too large, the EU can impose tariffs or impose import quotas.

In addition, British goods will in future be controlled when they are imported into continental Europe. Brussels wants to ensure that the high EU standards are adhered to and that no goods are “smuggled” in from third countries. So it will be more difficult for the island’s economy to trade with the continent. France has already announced extensive controls.

The European Parliament could also prove to be a stumbling block. The EU parliamentarians still have to ratify the deal, but they don’t want to start until January. What happens if you disagree with some passages is one of the many unanswered questions in Brussels.