Trade A stick in hand for shopping – this is a system that is also popular in neighboring countries, which eliminates the cumbersome phase of shopping

The handheld scanner system, which is popular in our neighboring countries, is now also taking over Finnish Prisms. By the end of the year, the service will already be available in 30 stores.

Time is money, or even more valuable. Even grocery stores are constantly thinking about how to save customers time so that their days don’t just go between the shelves.

That’s why by the end of this year, there will already be 30 shelves in Prisma’s lobby with shelving sticks that allow customers to self-scan products as they collect them in their shopping carts.

At the end of the purchase round, the scanner is placed at the charging point next to the cash registers. At the same time, an assembly receipt collected by the stick is printed from the scanned products. Products are paid for at the store’s express checkout.

The scanner allows you to pack your purchases directly into your own shopping bag.

“The service significantly speeds up the cash flow when there is no need to lift purchases on a strap and pack them back in the bags,” says the S Group’s supermarket development manager Riikka Thilman.

Handheld scanner system has been piloted in the S Group since 2019. The service was piloted in four Prisms in Espoo, Järvenpää, Tampere and Jyväskylä.

According to the pilots, the service is popular: more than 80 percent of those who have tried the Collect and Scan service returned to it. More than 15 percent of the customer owners of the pilot cooperatives have used the service every week.

“Based on good customer feedback, we found this to be a service that is in even wider demand,” says Thilman.

Handheld scanner systems are now available in 11 stores, and by the end of the year they will be used by 30 Prisms. This week, the service has been opened in Prisma, Itäkeskus, among other places.

The systems will be opened up to Prisms because it is especially suitable for customers making large purchases, Thilman says.

For the time being, the system is only available to S Group customer owners, ie S-benefit card holders.

Keskon the director of digital services Antti Rajalan According to the K-Group, there are no plans to introduce a handheld scanner service.

It was tested ten years ago in Lahti, but the time was not yet ripe for the service, Rajala says.

Kesko has tested the scanning system in six stores using a mobile application, but according to Rajala, its use has been very moderate.

However, the group is actively monitoring the development of self-service technology, Rajala says.

“In the world, technologies are evolving in many directions at the moment. It will be interesting to see where the winning concept becomes, ”says Rajala.

The self-scanned products are paid for at the store’s express checkout.

Like Many other trends, including the self-service trend, are lagging behind Finland.

In Sweden, for example, the manual scanning system has been in use in ICA stores since the early 2000s. There are similar systems in our other neighboring countries, Norway and Estonia.

However, contactless trading has become very common in Finland in recent years. The development was particularly accelerated by the corona pandemic.

Self-service checkouts are already the norm in both large Ikea department stores and small convenience stores. R-Kiosk is trying to borrow from Amazon Go an unsold kiosk concept.

Kesko has just introduced a new robot collection system in Ruoholahti, which will help serve e-commerce customers more efficiently. Instead of rotating the shelves, purchases are tapped into a virtual shopping cart in the app.

Self – service systems based on trust.

A system that seems unsupervised can also tempt you to test its limits. For example, a British newspaper The Guardian says a study conducted at the University of Leicester in 2016 found that the self-service system also attracts people who do not normally commit crimes.

At a lifeless checkout, it is easier for a trafficker to say that not scanning one frozen pizza is unlikely to hurt the giants of the store.

Monitoring is constantly being stepped up. In an unsold kiosk, cameras and sensors monitor customer activity. The system recognizes even if you put snack bread in your pocket.

In the S Group’s stick system, sellers carry out random checks in which they scan some or all of a customer’s purchases.

“Inspections are random, but they hit everyone at some point during the use of the service. We have trained the staff to make the inspection a quick and good experience for the customer, ”says Thilman.