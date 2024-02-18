Tractors, the protest reaches the Vatican: “Our voice will not stop”

There tractor protest arrives in St. Peter's Square. “The Vatican and the Dad they have to give voice to our problems. We are here symbolically, we brought a tractor and the Ercolina cow which was also in Sanremo”, explained Pietro Megna, one of the spokespersons of Agricoltori Italiani. A letter was also sent to the Pope letter.

Also there Ercolina cow, among the symbols of the farmers' protest, is in the Vatican. Surrounded by many pilgrims present in St. Peter's for the Pope's Angelus, she was “escorted” to Via della Conciliazione by farmers and also by the police, and then reached the farmers' garrison who also symbolically brought a tractor.

The sit-in at the Bocca della Verità

Before arriving at the Vatican, the farmers have already spent a day in the center of Rome. The five tractors that left from the garrison in via Nomentana were also present at the sit-in at the Bocca della Verità. The demonstration was attended by some farmers from the Maf (Federated Agricultural Movements) and also by the part of the farmers from Riscattoagricoltura who did not leave the collection point in Rome.