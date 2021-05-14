When he turned 12 Marcos did not get a bicycle as a gift. They put him on a 100 horsepower tractor and he was delighted! «My mother tells me that when I was little, I was already doing the reverse maneuver with a pedal tractor. And if you look at the photos of those early years, you can see me on the harvester ». Marcos Garcés, 34 years old, a native of Bañón (Teruel) is the oldest of three brothers and the continuator of the saga of farmers that he started does not even know when any ancestor. «As a child I used to sit with my grandfather in a fountain to watch my father work. If I was late, my grandfather would say to me: ‘Ala, get on the tractor and we’re going’. Then they would scold us both, him because he was older and me because he was very young. You are a bit surprised by the interview, as professionals in the agricultural world don’t usually make many headlines (when they do, it’s often bad news). And that is not a few: the sector employs 750,000 people in Spain and agricultural holdings number one million, according to data provided by the Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Organizations (COAG).

It would not be surprising if there were more in a few years. It will be the pandemic or that everything is cyclical, but we are experiencing a kind of physical and emotional return to the field. Everybody craves their piece of land. In the village, in the garden of the house or on the small but sunny terrace of a seventh. To plant tomatoes and onions or flowers and basil. If you even see chickens in the city!

Today, May 15, San Isidro, patron saint of farmers, is celebrated, so it is a good occasion to give a headline to the people of the countryside. He gives us several frames. He, who knows if the land is there to sow “just by touching it”, who has been bending his back for more than two decades – “at the age of 12 he already helped my father on the weekend” – who was born watching pigs raise and sow cereal –Today it is he who raises them and has 270 hectares of crops– he speaks of a field that is not his grandfather’s, not even his father’s. A field 5.0. «He has gone from working with oxen, as my grandfather did, to the tractor. But to a tractor that goes only through the field, which has air conditioning and heating and it stops if you get up, although if you put a stone on the seat it goes on. A tractor that is connected to the machine behind it: the seeder, the sprayer … and is collecting data. So you have the plot entered in the computer and you know which piece gets flooded or which one needs more fertilizer, for example, ”explains Garcés, who is the coordinator of the Agricultural Youth of COAG.

22 hectares is the average size of agricultural holdings in Spain. The average production of each farm is 42,000 euros per year.

the size

But this field “of big data and the internet of things” that today they would hardly recognize if those farmers who emigrated to the cities in the 60s returned is the same as that of the hoe and the rake that they knew. “The world of agriculture is the best example of a mix between tradition and new technologies,” says Marcos. With the help of the ‘tablet’ he raises almost 30,000 pigs a year – “they bring them to us with 18 kilos and take them four months later with 120 or 130” – and he grows wheat, barley, oats, spelled, buckwheat … He says that years ago they had to export almost everything organic to Central Europe, but today the national demand has increased a lot. «The Florencia Aurora wheat, for example, which is a variety that has a lot of strength and is good for baking, was hardly sold. But it was gaining momentum little by little and today they take it out of our hands. And the same goes for organic fodder to feed livestock. A matter of fashion? Not only that. “Today we have our basic food needs covered and we are going for quality food.”

Do I add more or less compost?



Marcos attends the interview calmly from home, and still does not neglect work for a second. “Everything is computerized and if the farm warms up, the sprayer is activated to cool the environment, the windows open and close by themselves. From the sofa, with the ‘tablet’ I can change the feeding of the pigs … ». And the same or more technology has been applied to its crops. “The farmer is a data sensor but, as people, we have a bias. The technology allows us to analyze every centimeter of soil, so that we can know which plots need more fertilizer, for example, not as before, that manure was thrown by eye. And that is not only cheaper, but also more sustainable for the environment. The computer tells you the degree of humidity of the cereal grain, the kilos that are being collected, the areas with the highest production and less, so that you know where to add more fertilizer or where it is not worth it because the soil is worse ».

José Manuel Penella, 59, a farmer and rancher in Monegros (Huesca), attends to all this that Marcos tells and sees in his field every day. “Thirty years ago, when the irrigation campaign began, we had to be on the field almost twenty-four hours a day. Today we start irrigation from the mobile application. You go to the town bar to have coffee and, meanwhile, you follow the incidents: breakdown, areas where the necessary water is not coming out, points more flooded than recommended … The change has been brutal, less time and effort , in addition to an optimal use of water and, therefore, cost savings. It is more convenient and profitable for the farmer and more sustainable for the planet ”. Another veteran, Alberto Duque, 63 years old, a producer of cereals and potatoes in Valladolid, shares the opinion. «Before we used to prepare the land for the sowing of potatoes by breaking clods almost by hand, but now it is done with the automatic tractor. This is called ‘milling’ and as it is a slow task –it is carried out at 0.5 km / h– you can go reading a book or watching a series on your mobile or the ‘tablet’ while the work is done alone ».

The machines help to sow faster and better, yes, but the human factor is still decisive, the professionals of the sector agree. “You can have the latest technology and go sowing when the soil is excessively wet, so that harvest will not come out well. The good farmer knows if the ground is ready just by touching it, just as the experienced rancher knows when a pig is going to go bad. Regarding this wisdom that has been transmitted to the families of the countryside, Marcos recounts an anecdote: «One day I was going to go to plant oats in my grandmother’s town and on the weather application on my mobile phone they announced rain. She leaned out the window, looked at the sky and told me to be calm, that it was not going to rain. And it didn’t rain, no … ».

Chopping the wood looking at the moon



He is not as good as Grandma at predicting the weather, but he also continues to do some things as they were always done at home, in those times when there were no ‘tablets’. «The firewood, for example, if it is deciduous, we make it with a waning moon, and with a crescent moon if the tree is evergreen. We do not know why I am scientific, but there is a lot of knowledge that comes from mere observation ».

Which is not at odds with the enthusiastic dedication to new technological advances. «Today you are going to spray product with a backpack on your back that has an ergonomic design and a nozzle that controls the amount of liquid that comes out and the type of drop. Now there are seeders that stop and do not put seed if they have already passed through there, or that carry two types of seed and sow one or another variety of corn depending on the type of soil.

That is more or less common use, but Marcos loves to try the “fancy stuff” that comes out. “We are testing an organic farming implement to remove weeds. It is a system of spikes that goes over the cereal scratching but without damaging it. It is a very simple but very novel thing and someone calls me crazy ».