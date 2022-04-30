Neil Parrish, a member of parliament since 2010, announced his decision after pressure from members of his party who sought to defuse corruption allegations ahead of local elections scheduled for May 5. The election is seen as pivotal to Boris Johnson, who is facing fierce criticism from voters over parties that violated closure restrictions in government offices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neil Parrish, 65, resigned after what he described as a “crazy” moment. The head of the council’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said he had been trying to look at a jar website, but had stumbled upon a porn site with a similar name and had seen it for “some time”.

Reports that a member of parliament has seen pornography amid the historic green seats of the House of Commons has sparked a deluge of complaints from women in Parliament about misogyny and sexual harassment they experience while doing their jobs.