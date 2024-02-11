The tractors move forward: protest on Thursday in Rome. There is also the former Roman leader of Forza Nuova

Protest on Thursday, at 3pm, at the Circus Maximus for the farmers who belong to the Comitati Riuniti Agricoli (Cra) Farmers betrayed, 'led' among others by Danilo Calvani. Calvani himself stated this to Adnkronos, underlining that “this is the response to Friday's antics, to the minister's meeting with the trade unions to decide what the farmers are contesting”. “Ours will only be the first national event of a series: we won't give up”, he concludes.

The former Roman leader of Forza Nuova Giuliano Castellino will also be there, today 'Ancora Italia', at the demonstration organized by farmers at the Circus Maximus. “People and farmers united as never before. Tractors and Tricolors against Brussels and this government of sellouts – writes Castellino in a note – Against all parties and all unions for work, freedom and the future! May it be an absolutely peaceful square , without violence. Provocateurs and infiltrators will be kept away from the mobilization.”

“Due to the repeated attacks by the biased press in the pay of the current ruler regarding the involvement of extremist characters or acronyms in the agricultural mobilization of the CRA, We reiterate once again that we have not made any agreements with political parties, unions or movements that have political or extremist references, whether on the right or left”. This is what we read in a note released by the farmers of the CRA (Comitati Riuniti Agricoli). “The declarations of support for our mobilization by the subjects or acronyms listed above are the result of personal expressions from which we take the necessary and necessary distance as they are very far from our way of interpreting the national mobilization for agriculture”, concludes the note.

Tractors complicate the life of Prandini from Coldiretti, near Meloni

But in the meantime there is some division in Agricultural Redemption. There are those who openly contested the meetings and handshakes with Minister Lollobrigida. The hard line of the protest creates some problems for Coldiretti, writes Corriere della Sera, which focuses on the figure of Ettore Prandini, 51 years old, son of Giovanni Prandini, twice DC ministerCaf's support column, the political pact between Craxi, Andreotti and Forlani.

According to the Courier, between Prandini and Giorgia Meloni “there is a particular understanding. Meloni rushed to a Coldiretti initiative in Milan, between Sempione Park and the Sforzesco Castle, immediately after the electoral victory: «Never before will we have to put aside our political sympathies and be at the side of the future government», he said Prandini. And last October Meloni was at the Circus Maximus, still at Ettore's, listening to him sitting in the front row while he reassured: «We talk about technical governments, but we want stability, Giorgia. We will be at your side so that this government will last five years.”

The Corriere della Sera continued: “It is also said, loudly, that Ettore refused to be a minister, and is being courted by the Brothers of Italy for a candidacy for the European elections.” And he would be “a little taken aback by the tractors, who also pass around pre-printed sheets to cancel the registration with Coldiretti.