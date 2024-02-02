Tractors in Belgium block the border with Holland

After the Black Thursday siege of Brussels, the tractor protest in Belgium moves to the border with Holland. In Flanders, blockages are reported on the A12, E19 and E34. Several motorway toll booths in the Netherlands are closed on entry and exit. Dutch authorities advise citizens who need to travel to Belgium to postpone their trip. The situation has instead returned to the Belgian capital, where calm has returned after the protests staged by the 1300 tractors present yesterday. Some blocks are also recorded in Wallonia.

Farmers: blocks supermarket distribution centers Belgium

Farmers in Belgium continue to block access to some supermarket distribution centers. In particular the blocks concern the websites of the Colruyt, Delhaize and Lidl companies. Colruyt announced that the disruptions are significant in the distribution of products managed in the two blocked centres, in particular dry food products, water and drinks.

“It is inevitable that products will be missing from shelves, particularly those from our Ollignies and Ghislenghien sites,” the chain said in a press release. Farmers are blocking the entry and exit of trucks at the two sites and, according to Colruyt, no indication of how long the actions will last has been announced. Colruyt also clarified that there are still stocks in stores. “However, it is difficult to provide definitive details because our stores have different stock levels,” the statement reads. Farmers also set up in several places on the border with the Netherlands. Several blockages were reported on Dutch highways leading to Antwerp this morning.

Fidanza: “Towards Irpef only on large agricultural lands”

“I believe the government will intervene soon to try to limit this intervention only to those who have large areas and can therefore afford to pay Irpef like all other Italian citizens”. MEP Carlo Fidanza, head of the Fratelli d'Italia delegation in the European Parliament, said this on Agorà Rai Tre, speaking on Irpef on agricultural land.