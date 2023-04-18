Tractors, agricultural or forestry machinesare means useful for work in many fields: from cultivation to storage. Being precisely about a work environmentis always correct ensure safety and pay close attention how to operate on these means. So even if you have outdated or non-compliant tractors, it is necessary to bring them up to modern standards. These solutions become mandatory for personal use, rental and sale.

The attempt is to protect the driver as much as possible from possible risks such as fumes or chemicals, capsizing, adverse weather conditions or vibrations. The regulations are many and specific. On this occasion, the most common themes will be addressed. Also attached will be i reference institutional dossiers, making the information more in-depth.

Safety course or “license”

For the driving of agricultural vehicles, but above all for the safety around the machines, it is necessary to follow a course. Classically called “license”the course consists of 8h of theory, 3h of practice it’s a test for obtaining the qualification. The price for the course varies between €150 and €250 and has validity of 5 years before having to take a refresher and renewal course.

Main security systems of tractors

When choosing the tractor, particular attention should be paid to main security requirements imposed by Italian regulations and European which we list below.

Roll Over Bars (ROPS)

Based on the size and category of the tractor, the anti-rollover safety arch It will be adequate.

Safety arch for tractors and agricultural vehicles.

It is a security facility that avoid the risk of crushing if the vehicle rolls over. Therefore the cage must be able to support the weight of the tractor itself. Together with the seat belts, it works similar to a racing car roll-bar and like the latter, must be CE certified.

Seat belts on tractors

Match with safety cagethere are seat belts that significantly reduce the risk of being crushedi in rollover situations.

Seat belts for agricultural vehicles, very similar to those for cars

They must be anchored to the saddle if it is a cushioned seat. They also help keep the driver firmly in place in the event of an accident. So belts are not only useful in cars and here too must be certified.

Covers heat spots or moving parts

Particular attention must be paid not just when you’re on board but even when working around agricultural or forestry machineryas there are many risks to which one is exposed. Exhaust pipes or exposed portions of the engine they can cause sunburnthen cover them properly with heat shields or bulkheads to protect operators.

A clear example of moving parts not covered by safety bulkheads

Likewise, belts or moving objects can get caught and cause injury. Also here covers and guards can avoid dangerous situations.

Cardan shaft and power take-off guards

Often underestimated due to the inconvenience, the safety measures concerning the cardan shaft some tractors avoid, with suitable sleeves, the possibility of the operator getting entangled in the connecting elements with power outlets.

Cardan shaft protected according to current standards

There are still many accidents despite the fact that the adjustments are not expensive at all.

Reverse buzzer

As mentioned in the chapter 48 of the attached Official Gazette decreeevery motor vehicle must be equipped with at least one horn o buzzer of sufficient power. The sound emitted by the horn must be continuous, uniform and non-strident. Especially useful in the signal the reverse movement of the vehicle, if there is personnel working around the tractors.

Tractor flashing light when needed

Flashing orange on agricultural vehicles

Visual reporting to flashing yellow or orange light is a device to be used on vehicles exceptional or for transport in exceptional conditions, on work vehicles, on vehicles used for removal or rescue, on vehicles used for the collection of solid urban waste, for street cleaning and road maintenance, on vehicles used in technical escort service and finally on agricultural or operating machines.

The gDriving the tractor on sloping ground

Another frequent risk concerns the driving the tractor on steeply sloping terrain.

The positioning of accessories or ballast in sloping conditions must be handled with particular care. Know the guidelines and parameters of the vehiclemay be necessary based on the conformation of the land on which you are working. under auseful guide with the basics of driving tractors on slopes.

Updating of tractors not yet compliant

If it were tractors not yet up to standardwill be necessary to adapt them to current regulations according to the new directives. The adjustment operations must be carried out by specialized personnel and each update must be certified and registered. This will allow the sale and facilitate the verification procedures. In this case it is recommended to consult the technical document drawn up by the National Working Group set up at INAIL on the adaptation of means and regulations.

Certifications for the operations carried out and forms

At the time of the adjustments it will be necessary to fill out a series of modules for the tractor to comply with the law. For this it will be necessary retain all receipts and transaction logsand over the years. Here you are the reference form with the declarations of conformity, correct installation and OECD conformity (European reference body).

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Guidelines on individual and vehicle safety

In addition to the security measures listed above, the operator himself should be aware and responsible for his own safety. There are in fact the so-called PPE useful to protect the person from workplace hazards. The main ones are: protective gloves, helmet and safety shoes. But depending on the working environment, they may be required also masksto protect the respiratory tract goggles or high-visibility clothing.

Guidelines on tractor safety

In conclusion, we must consider the fact that you are exposed to possible risks when working with agricultural vehicles or tractors. So maintain a certain degree of preventive attention, avoid exposing operators to unnecessary risks and to cope with unexpected ones. Here’s more INAIL guidelines on safety around tractors and on their adaptation in view of the next mandatory overhauls on the tractors themselves.

