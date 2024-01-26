Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

Continuation of the farmers' protests: Farmers want to hand over a protest note against the cuts in agricultural diesel in front of the doors of the party headquarters.

Berlin – Farmers from Brandenburg want to demonstrate this Friday (January 26th) in front of the party headquarters of the traffic light coalition in Berlin. They are demanding that the planned cuts in agricultural diesel be reversed. The Bundestag wants to vote on this next week.

Farmer protests continue: Farmers want to demonstrate in front of the traffic light party headquarters

The farmers want to go to the federal offices of the Greens, the FDP and SPD one after the other from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as the state farmers' association announced. The association expects 100 to 150 tractors. “At the federal level we have to go back to the beginning, that is, back to the status quo before the agricultural diesel debate,” said the president of the state farmers’ association, Henrik Wendorff, according to a statement on Thursday. “The failures of agricultural policy to date must be addressed before we talk about the future of agricultural diesel.”

In response to the federal government's austerity plans, the farmers' association has announced a week of action from January 8th – including blockades on motorway entrances and tractor convoys. © Felix Kästle/dpa/dpa-tmn

Scholz and Habeck meet with farmers – no “breakthrough”

Despite the protests, there are so far no signs that the traffic light coalition will give in to the farmers' demands. However, she was open to dialogue and sought to talk to the farmers. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) met in Mainz with representatives of farmers and the shipping industry on Thursday (January 25th).

“We agreed on a few points, for example that there is a lack of adequate prices in agriculture,” said Thilo Ruzycki from the board of the “Agriculture Connects” association. Habeck made a “very accessible impression”. As expected, there was no “breakthrough”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also met with Brandenburg's state farmers' president Wendorff in mid-January on the sidelines of his visit to Cottbus. According to the farmers, he offered to stay in dialogue but made no concessions. “It has been recognized that we are now entering into a dialogue – unfortunately far too late – that we have been expecting for a long, long time,” said Wendorff after the conversation with the Chancellor.

Farmers are insisting on lifting the traffic light cut for agricultural diesel

The background to the farmers' protests is the planned cuts to agriculture. After the protests were announced, the traffic light partially collapsed and the vehicle tax relief was canceled. However, Scholz, Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) want to continue to cut the agricultural diesel subsidy. The tax breaks for agricultural diesel should therefore not end all at once, but should be phased out gradually. There have been nationwide protests by farmers against this for weeks. (bohy/dpa)