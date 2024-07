Fatal accident in Province of Lucca. Around 9pm in the municipality of Montecarlo a tractor overturned and the 63-year-old man driving it was crushed by the vehicle. Rescuers from the Misericordia di Montecarlo intervened on site but they could only confirm the death of the man, owner of a family business. The workers in charge of prevention, hygiene and safety in the workplace also arrived on site, together with the Carabinieri.