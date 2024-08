Ventimiglia – A 62-year-old farmer was seriously injured after his tractor overturned while working in his field, in the Pedaigo area, shortly before 10 a.m. The man was rescued by the 118 medical car staff and an ambulance from the Croce Azzurra. He suffered multiple injuries. The Grifo helicopter was called in and transported the injured man to the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure, in red code.