Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/07/2023 – 8:06 am

Share



“If the speech is against it, I’ll give it to someone else, so as not to start a riot.” The tone of the warning made by Arthur Lira (PP-AL), from the top of the Board of Directors, to his colleagues in the plenary, already late at night on Wednesday, 5, reveals the way imposed by the President of the Chamber to advance the project of the tax reform, which has been on the Legislative agenda for three decades without having left its place.

It was 11:30 pm and the rapporteur for the reform, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), had just read the latest version of his opinion on the proposed change in the country’s tax system. Even late at night, and with the plenary already emptied, the president of the Chamber set the tone of how he would lead the beginning of the historic tax reform vote, the next day. And he warned: “At 11 o’clock sharp (on Thursday, 6th), the discussion of the PEC begins in plenary”.

It was also due to Lira’s irreducible stance that attempts to postpone the vote for five sessions did not advance. He refused requests from deputies who wanted to start voting later, to have more time to analyze the changes that would still be included in the text, as a result of the political agreements negotiated at the last minute.

Lira also did not agree to start the session later yesterday, arguing that there would be seven long hours of discussion of the text, before the start of the voting, scheduled to start at 6 pm.

Regarding the clashes that were expected for these seven hours of discussion, in which deputies follow a list to speak, Lira warned that it would be “democratic”, but that it would follow the regimental rite with “maximum rigor”. “We are not going to have a prank. We are not going to have any kind of extrapolation.”

One of the concerns of critics of the reform, above all representatives of the service sectors, who were still seeking changes in the text, was precisely that Lira pressed the high-speed button on her tractor, repeating what happened in the vote on the project to reform the Tax Income, as of September 2021.

On that occasion, Lira secured a hefty score of 398 votes in favor and 77 against, but the vote began without the rapporteur’s replacement having been published in the Chamber system, a rule so that deputies know what they will appreciate in plenary. The final text of the project was only published after the session was already in progress.

To remove resistance to the progress of the tax reform, the president of the Chamber also committed to honoring all agreements signed in recent days in the vote. That’s because, to speed up the voting, the version of the project read by the rapporteur in plenary did not contain the agreements reached throughout Wednesday.

Behind the scenes, after the agreements, government deputies counted between 370 and 375 votes in favor of the reform. In order to ensure that the quorum for the vote was reached, Lira decided that the registration of deputies would open at 7 am.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.























