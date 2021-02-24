Now that you can pop up to Granada, tomorrow would not be a good day for it as 300 vehicles will descend upon the city to participate in a demonstration.

They will be protesting over how the pandemic has played havoc with crop and livestock farmers fishermen, lorry drivers and self-employed workers in general.

Three hundred farmers will set off from the Motril fairground at 10.00h and make their way up to Granada to transmit their plight on the coast before the Subdelegation of the Government (provincial representative of the Central Government).

In fact, this is not just a local affair but rather a national one with several hundred associations participating, all with the intention of invading 20 provincial capitals. They’re also counting on a strike by businesses run by autonomous, hoping that they will pull the shutters down on their shops and other premises in Granada.

The Mayor of Motril, who has given the protesters the use of the fairground to marshal their tractors and cars, said: “The farming sector is one of our main economic sectors and therefore we must express our complete support for their cause,” said Mayor Garcia Chamorro.

Finally, the Head of the Motril Fishermen’s Guild announced that the port fish auction warehouse will be closed in solidarity with the protest and fishermen will accompany farmers to Granada.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)