Good news for the farmers Italians, who now have available 400 million euros from the PNRR to update the agricultural equipment through regional tenders. The so-called agricultural machinery bonus (tractor bonus) is aimed at agro-mechanical companies, agricultural SMEs and young farmerscovering up to 80% of costs investment, with the aim of modernizing the machines used in agriculture. The regional notices will be published by December 2023 and the requests must be received by March 2024.

How to request the 2023 tractor bonus

The agricultural machinery bonus, for the purchase of tractors and implements for working in the fields, is aimed at companies specializing in agro-mechanics, small and medium-sized agricultural enterprises and the related cooperatives and associations. Specifically, the companies concerned benefit from a contribution in the form of capital, which covers the 65% of costs of eligible investment. In the case of young farmers, the contribution reaches 80% of the costs.

The bonus on agricultural machinery covers up to 80% of the expenditure

Recipients must meet these requirements: Register with the Chamber of Commerce with VAT number, possession of a Company file updated (as established by Article 43 of Decree-Law No. 76 of 2020), don’t be companies in difficulty according to the European rules on State Aid and present a record of “absence of serious crimes to the detriment of the State and the European Union”

Call deadlines and eligible expenses agricultural machinery bonus

Watch out for deadlines provided for in the tender for the bonus on agricultural machinery. Interested farms must therefore submit their applications by March 31, 2024thereby ensuring that grants are awarded and transferred within the same calendar year.

The bonus must be requested by March 31, 2024

Eligible expenses include investments in precision agriculture (maximum €35,000), replacement of off-road vehicles (maximum €70,000) e innovation in irrigation systems (maximum €35,000). Projects cannot start before the application. The Regions will define the criteria and scores in the regional tenders by 31 December 2023.

What are the agricultural machines that benefit from the bonus

The tender covers the purchase of so-called agricultural machinery, i.e. not only tractors but also tools used in agriculture. Some more common agricultural machines are:

Tractors: Specialized vehicles designed to tow agricultural implements and machinery, as well as perform other tasks such as land preparation. Combine harvesters: Machines used to harvest and separate grains (such as wheat) from the plant. Seeders: devices that plant seeds in the ground in a uniform and controlled way. Flail mower: machines used to cut and shred the branches and shoots of the vines after the harvest. Fertilizer spreader: devices for uniform distribution of fertilizer on cultivated fields. Transplanters: machines that help transplant young plants into the ground efficiently and accurately. Plows: tools used to turn and prepare the soil for sowing. Power harrows: tools for working and leveling the soil after ploughing. mowers: machines for cutting grass and crops. Sprinklers: systems used to supply water to crops in a controlled way.

Read also,

👉 Agricultural diesel who owns it

👉 Tractor safety systems

👉 Tractor review checks and dates for agricultural vehicles

👉 10 most powerful tractors in the world!

👉 Fastest farm tractor in the world

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK