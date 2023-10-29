Tracks | The car got stuck on the Raide-Joker rails

The express train could not travel between Oulunkylä and Viikki early on Sunday morning, because the road was blocked by a wrongly driven car.

On the tracks a stuck white passenger car stopped the journey of the new express tram early on Sunday in Viikki.

The photo sent by a HS reader shows how a tram stands stopped behind a car near Prisma in Viikki. He also says that he saw two policemen there talking to civilians.

The tram traffic control center received information about a car on the tracks a little before six, says the Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) communications officer on duty Johannes Laitila.

The driver drove from the direction of Pihlajamäentie to the roundabout and carelessly turned one exit too early and ended up on the tram tracks, Laitila says.

“The driver drove onto the wreath gravel and got stuck in it. The car couldn’t start again. The police were the first to investigate the matter.”

Transport was cut off between Oulunkylä and Viikki until the car could be moved. According to Laitila, the traffic was able to be reopened about a quarter to seven.

He cannot say how many passengers were in the tram that stopped behind the car.

“I suppose not very many. Typically, the carriage is emptied so that the passengers can be guided safely past the traffic to a safe place.”

We are used to seeing wrongly parked cars on the tracks of city trams, but with the new express tram, the case is the first of its kind, says Laitila.

“The track here is of a different type. It is more like a train track than the tracks in the inner city. Then the car can get stuck.”