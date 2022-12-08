Friday, December 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tracks | Raide-Joker’s test drive was captured on video – This is what the route looks like through the driver’s eyes

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

Raide-Joker’s video is from Wednesday’s test drive.

Because the public won’t be able to ride Raide-Joker for several months, the test drive team of the new rail connection has compiled a speeded-up video of the route from Roihupello depot to Hämeenlinnanväylä.

The 3.30-minute video was created from Wednesday’s footage of the test drive group.

“The video came to our communications, and a colleague stated that this should be published,” says the communications manager Heidi Kauppinen.

Although the video mentions that it is a journey through the eyes of the driver, drivers cannot record while driving.

During the test runs, the tram stops at every stop, which paces the seemingly fast-paced ride.

Test drives on the route section between Oulunkylä station and Hämeenlinnanväylä will continue until the end of the year.

Next year, the new rail connection will be tested first between Hämeenlinnanväylä and Pajamäki.

The test drives in Espoo will last in February. If all test drives and tests go well, passenger traffic from Helsinki’s Itäkeskus to Espoo’s Keilaniem can start as early as next fall.

See also  The UK will check the creativity of Oxxxymiron and Noize MC at the request of citizens

#Tracks #RaideJokers #test #drive #captured #video #route #drivers #eyes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russians will be obliged to conclude contracts for checking gas equipment in homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result