Tracks | Raide-Joker’s test drive was captured on video – This is what the route looks like through the driver’s eyes

Raide-Joker’s video is from Wednesday’s test drive.

Because the public won’t be able to ride Raide-Joker for several months, the test drive team of the new rail connection has compiled a speeded-up video of the route from Roihupello depot to Hämeenlinnanväylä.

The 3.30-minute video was created from Wednesday’s footage of the test drive group.

“The video came to our communications, and a colleague stated that this should be published,” says the communications manager Heidi Kauppinen.

Although the video mentions that it is a journey through the eyes of the driver, drivers cannot record while driving.

During the test runs, the tram stops at every stop, which paces the seemingly fast-paced ride.

Test drives on the route section between Oulunkylä station and Hämeenlinnanväylä will continue until the end of the year.

Next year, the new rail connection will be tested first between Hämeenlinnanväylä and Pajamäki.

The test drives in Espoo will last in February. If all test drives and tests go well, passenger traffic from Helsinki’s Itäkeskus to Espoo’s Keilaniem can start as early as next fall.