Tracks | A problem with the new express trolley was revealed: A resident recorded the noise caused by the trolley in Espoo

The urban transport company is now figuring out how to fix the problem.

Sound hates the ears.

The express tram that started operating on Saturday already has a problem: the vehicle screeches loudly in curves.

Observations have been made, at least on the Espoo side, in Leppävaara, where the church is carried up to the bedroom of one reader. Based on the reader’s measurements, the sound reaches up to 80 decibels inside the apartment.

Equipment service manager Heidi Heikkilä The City Transport company that operates the express tram confirms the noise.

“This has also been our observation during the test runs,” says Heikkilä.

However, he has yet to hear any complaints from passengers or townspeople living along the light rail route.

City traffic is currently investigating how the church can be silenced. The trolleys have a pre-installed lubrication system, but that alone is not enough, says Heikkilä.

That is why the report also includes a lubrication system to be installed on the track.

Head of the unit Artturi Lähdetie Urban traffic says that the track was not greased during the test runs because the traffic was random. Now that passenger traffic has started, the curves of the track are greased in the same way as on inner-city tramways.

“Probably just greasing the curves will eliminate the squealing problem or reduce the problem significantly,” says Lähdetie.

The express tram squeals around the bends. Photo from Sello near Leppävaara.

If a lubrication system must be installed on the track, according to Heikkilä’s estimate, the repair work is so large that it must be put out to tender.

It is planned to start the possible bidding process later this year. The installation itself would take several months.

The installation work could cause short interruptions to the light rail traffic at night.

Light rail line 15 runs from Espoo’s Keilaniemi to Helsinki’s Itäkeskus. It replaces bus line 550, which used to run on the route.

