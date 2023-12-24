Oliveira is the 'chosen one'

2024 has yet to open its doors to MotoGP and the latest arrivals are already starting to make waves. The Trackhouse teamwhich was made official a few weeks ago as new Aprilia customer team to replace the Cryptodata RNF team, has in fact already reached an agreement with the Noale company for receive at least one motorbike with official specifications for the start of the championship.

This was revealed by the German site Speedweekwhich received confirmation directly from the CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivola. The provision of updated material will initially only concern Miguel Oliveira'chosen' by the Italian company over teammate Raúl Fernández due to the greater experience and better performance shown last season.

Advantages also for the official team

The Spaniard, on the other hand, will start the season with an Aprilia RS-GP in the 2023 'version' with a 2024 engine specification. The transition to an RS-GP from the current season should only take place later in the championship (it is assumed around the round of Mugello, but nothing is certain).

The fact of having three 'official' bikes on the track instead of two should help Aprilia in data collection for development race after race and also to make it easier for the riders to choose the correct setup on the various weekends. So this could be one good opportunity also for the two standard bearers of the official team, Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, to evolve more quickly over the course of the season. For Oliveira and Trackhouse, on the other hand, there will be the possibility of starting the new championship in high gear, which is especially important for guarantee credibility to the American team's ambitious project.